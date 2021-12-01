Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Short Interest Down 45.8% in November

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400,000 shares, a decrease of 45.8% from the October 31st total of 6,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 541,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 4,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $92,121.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Briggs Morrison sold 70,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $1,410,158.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,291 shares of company stock worth $3,088,194 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 833.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 6,239 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 53,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 118.6% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 43,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 23,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SNDX opened at $15.97 on Wednesday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $13.02 and a 12-month high of $27.85. The firm has a market cap of $788.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 10.81, a current ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.24. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6,031.18% and a negative return on equity of 44.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

