Synthetix Reaches One Day Volume of $68.75 Million (SNX)

Synthetix (CURRENCY:SNX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. One Synthetix coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.65 or 0.00013089 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Synthetix has traded down 2% against the dollar. Synthetix has a total market cap of $878.18 million and approximately $68.75 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003431 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00045263 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00008186 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.75 or 0.00239213 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50.94 or 0.00087195 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00011586 BTC.

About Synthetix

Synthetix (SNX) is a coin. It launched on March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 215,258,834 coins and its circulating supply is 114,841,533 coins. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io . The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io . The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a rebranding of Havven.io (HAV). Synthetix is a decentralised synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. These synthetic assets are collateralized by the Synthetix Network Token (SNX) which when locked in the contract enables the issuance of synthetic assets (Synths). This pooled collateral model enables users to perform conversions between Synths directly with the smart contract, avoiding the need for counterparties. This mechanism is designed to solve the liquidity and slippage issues experienced by DEX’s. Synthetix currently supports synthetic fiat currencies, cryptocurrencies (long and short) and commodities. SNX holders are incentivised to stake their tokens as they are paid a pro-rata portion of the fees generated through activity on Synthetix.Exchange, based on their contribution to the network. It is the right to participate in the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, from which the value of the SNX token is derived. Trading on Synthetix.Exchange does not require the trader to hold SNX. “

Buying and Selling Synthetix

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Synthetix using one of the exchanges listed above.

