T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 45.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,743 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 72,096 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $11,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 81,564 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,813,000 after acquiring an additional 19,891 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 14,366 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,115 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 260,128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,674,000 after acquiring an additional 76,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $108.81 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.09 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $135.91 billion, a PE ratio of 40.75 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.69.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TMUS. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $180.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.05.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

See Also: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.