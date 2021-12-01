T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $112.52

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $112.52 and last traded at $113.18, with a volume of 3115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.53.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TMUS. Raymond James upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group set a $170.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.05.

The stock has a market capitalization of $135.91 billion, a PE ratio of 40.75 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,181,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,254,036,000 after purchasing an additional 577,193 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,481,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,299,656,000 after buying an additional 794,638 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,864,777 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,601,166,000 after acquiring an additional 519,914 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,637,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,423,408,000 after acquiring an additional 13,677,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its position in T-Mobile US by 432.0% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,324,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,640,129,000 after acquiring an additional 9,195,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

