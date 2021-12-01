Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNT) Short Interest Update

Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, an increase of 75.3% from the October 31st total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 267,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of TWNT stock remained flat at $$9.89 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 137,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,955. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.81. Tailwind Two Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10.

Get Tailwind Two Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Omni Partners US LLC raised its holdings in Tailwind Two Acquisition by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 350,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC raised its holdings in Tailwind Two Acquisition by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 243,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Tailwind Two Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $687,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tailwind Two Acquisition by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tailwind Two Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. 45.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Tailwind Two Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tailwind Two Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.