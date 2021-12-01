Tamar Securities LLC Boosts Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Tamar Securities LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 61.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,506 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 68,130 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan makes up approximately 2.1% of Tamar Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $5,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 250.0% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FCX. Credit Suisse Group cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James set a $45.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.44.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $37.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.12. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.02.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

