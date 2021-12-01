Tamar Securities LLC Raises Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Tamar Securities LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 2.6% of Tamar Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 260.6% in the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.59.

Shares of DIS opened at $147.15 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $143.11 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.