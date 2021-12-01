Tamar Securities LLC Sells 63 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Tamar Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,302 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,467,320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $580,575,000 after acquiring an additional 97,511 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,931,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 21,323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,330 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $498.73.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $546.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $488.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $443.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.65. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $560.78.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

