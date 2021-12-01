Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Fluent Financial LLC

Fluent Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,361 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its stake in Target by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 4,053 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 458.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGT opened at $243.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $116.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $166.82 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.20.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.66%.

Target declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TGT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.41.

In other news, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,359 shares of company stock worth $7,985,600 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

