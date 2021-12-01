TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.75 Per Share

Equities analysts expect TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) to announce ($0.75) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.66) and the lowest is ($0.86). TCR2 Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.55) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.77) to ($2.56). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.33) to ($2.47). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TCR2 Therapeutics.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.06).

TCRR has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities dropped their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Wedbush cut TCR2 Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho dropped their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $51.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist dropped their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TCR2 Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.30.

TCRR opened at $5.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $196.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.19 and a 200-day moving average of $12.95. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $35.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 331,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

