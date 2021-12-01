Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $4.57 Million Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $4,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $38.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $77.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.84. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $43.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.00.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.674 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.27%.

ENB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

