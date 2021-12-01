Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $5.34 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,517 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,795,503,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in PayPal by 224.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $879,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,752 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $311,152,000. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $291,480,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in PayPal by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,106,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,196,856,000 after acquiring an additional 929,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other news, Director John J. Donahoe purchased 9,780 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $204.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,227.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,114 shares of company stock valued at $7,102,758 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $189.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $235.41 and a 200-day moving average of $263.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.50 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The firm has a market cap of $222.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.44, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PYPL. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $317.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.13.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.