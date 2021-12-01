Telos Capital Management Inc. Purchases 3,817 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,056,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in Southern by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 444,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,921,000 after acquiring an additional 20,041 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,859,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,556,000 after acquiring an additional 49,097 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Southern by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,274,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,661,000 after purchasing an additional 549,661 shares during the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $157,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 22,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $1,505,243.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,347 shares of company stock valued at $5,612,971. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SO opened at $61.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $64.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $56.69 and a 1 year high of $67.54.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.29%.

Several research analysts have commented on SO shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Guggenheim upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.42.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

