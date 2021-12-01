TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.08.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities increased their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays increased their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

TELUS International (Cda) stock opened at $34.96 on Wednesday. TELUS International has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $39.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.84.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.69 million. Equities analysts predict that TELUS International will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,218,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 85,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after buying an additional 40,465 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,752,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,034,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the 3rd quarter valued at $518,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

