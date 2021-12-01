Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Receives $76.35 Average PT from Brokerages

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.35.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on THC shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock.

Tenet Healthcare stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.61. The stock had a trading volume of 13,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,255. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $31.18 and a 1 year high of $83.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 2.50.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.90. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 58.52% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $2,332,670.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $2,409,310.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 122,444 shares of company stock worth $9,646,205. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $5,694,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 19.4% during the second quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,038,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,576,000 after purchasing an additional 168,600 shares in the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $8,260,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 15.2% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

