Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Receives $155.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $155.40.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TER. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen upgraded Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 29,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $4,067,889.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,534 shares of company stock worth $5,469,098. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TER. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 0.7% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 63.5% in the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 32,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 12,491 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Teradyne during the third quarter worth about $461,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Teradyne by 18.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 20.1% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TER stock traded up $1.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.61. 50,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,630,983. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.23. Teradyne has a 52-week low of $104.05 and a 52-week high of $154.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.40.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.86 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.06% and a net margin of 27.59%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.53%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

