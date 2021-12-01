TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decline of 43.5% from the October 31st total of 23,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 26,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of TESSCO Technologies stock opened at $5.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.07. TESSCO Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $108.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.50 million. TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Analysts anticipate that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lakeview Investment Group & Tr purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,524,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Timothy Bryan acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.43 per share, for a total transaction of $27,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TESS. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in TESSCO Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in TESSCO Technologies by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 5,317 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in TESSCO Technologies by 268.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA grew its position in TESSCO Technologies by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 606,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after buying an additional 91,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in TESSCO Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

