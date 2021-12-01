Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $214.48 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) will post $214.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $211.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $218.60 million. Texas Capital Bancshares reported sales of $265.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full-year sales of $895.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $891.80 million to $900.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $910.47 million, with estimates ranging from $893.70 million to $929.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $215.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.90 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 23.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TCBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Hovde Group lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.28.

Shares of TCBI stock traded up $1.32 on Friday, hitting $57.64. 5,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,038. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.93 and a 200 day moving average of $63.14. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $54.27 and a fifty-two week high of $93.26.

In other news, insider Timothy J. Storms bought 4,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.83 per share, for a total transaction of $249,670.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,717 shares in the company, valued at $461,708.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 16,446 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,402.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 44,178 shares of company stock worth $2,675,137 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCBI. FMR LLC grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,023.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,691,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,389,000 after buying an additional 1,540,920 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 48,491.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 823,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,434,000 after buying an additional 821,929 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,429,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,736,000 after buying an additional 690,845 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 79.4% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,551,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,479,000 after buying an additional 686,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $24,285,000. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

