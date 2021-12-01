Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) to announce $0.68 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.85. Texas Roadhouse posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 142.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full-year earnings of $3.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $4.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Texas Roadhouse.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $868.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis.

TXRH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reduced their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.55.

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $82.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.80 and a 200 day moving average of $93.32. Texas Roadhouse has a 1 year low of $73.20 and a 1 year high of $110.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.98%.

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $94,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 3,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $270,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,259 shares of company stock worth $388,291 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,355,255 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $671,755,000 after purchasing an additional 105,126 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,436,098 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $619,152,000 after purchasing an additional 171,315 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 87.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,444,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $318,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,854 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 25.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,291,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $316,687,000 after purchasing an additional 662,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,288,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,011,000 after purchasing an additional 10,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

