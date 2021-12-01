Texas Roadhouse Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 17,219 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 665% compared to the average daily volume of 2,252 call options.
Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $82.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.32. Texas Roadhouse has a 52-week low of $73.20 and a 52-week high of $110.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $868.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.
In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $270,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $94,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,259 shares of company stock valued at $388,291 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens lowered their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.55.
About Texas Roadhouse
Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.
