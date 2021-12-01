Texas Roadhouse Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 17,219 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 665% compared to the average daily volume of 2,252 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $82.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.32. Texas Roadhouse has a 52-week low of $73.20 and a 52-week high of $110.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $868.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 52.98%.

In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $270,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $94,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,259 shares of company stock valued at $388,291 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens lowered their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.55.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Featured Story: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.