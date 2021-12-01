TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TFI International (NYSE:TFII) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TFI International Inc. is in the transportation and logistics industry. The Company identifies strategic acquisitions and manages a network of subsidiaries. It operates principally in the United States, Canada and Mexico. TFI International Inc. is based in St Laurent, Canada. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TFII. TD Securities lowered their price objective on TFI International from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on TFI International from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TFI International from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on TFI International from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on TFI International from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $123.13.

TFI International stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,908. TFI International has a 12 month low of $50.03 and a 12 month high of $120.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. TFI International had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 123.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.182 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. TFI International’s payout ratio is 16.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in TFI International by 15.2% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in TFI International by 3.6% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TFI International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in TFI International by 2.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 41,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in TFI International by 4.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 37,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. 56.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

