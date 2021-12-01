The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) will announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.99. Bank of New York Mellon posted earnings per share of $0.96 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will report full year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bank of New York Mellon.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

BK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 18.9% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at about $1,793,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 7.8% during the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 414,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,218,000 after buying an additional 30,079 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at about $150,879,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 45.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 77,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after buying an additional 23,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BK opened at $54.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.50. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12-month low of $38.94 and a 12-month high of $60.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.61%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

