The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.16 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) – Investment analysts at Cormark raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia in a report released on Thursday, November 25th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the bank will post earnings of $6.16 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.00. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s FY2023 earnings at $6.74 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.43.

BNS opened at $62.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.54 and a 200 day moving average of $64.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $48.69 and a fifty-two week high of $68.02. The firm has a market cap of $75.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,467,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,438,032,000 after purchasing an additional 671,463 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,583,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $776,993,000 after acquiring an additional 44,379 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 109.9% in the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 11,848,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $730,749,000 after purchasing an additional 6,203,008 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,325,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $450,354,000 after purchasing an additional 380,860 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 8.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,800,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $442,804,000 after acquiring an additional 546,822 shares during the last quarter. 45.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

