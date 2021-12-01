The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Director Richard D. Parsons Sells 1,400 Shares of Stock

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Director Richard D. Parsons sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.27, for a total value of $469,378.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $332.07 on Wednesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.97 and a fifty-two week high of $357.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $328.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.68. The company has a market capitalization of $119.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.99.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.70%.

EL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.18.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,658 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $425,789,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,756,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,762,000 after purchasing an additional 884,410 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,374,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,398,000 after purchasing an additional 681,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,193,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,770,000 after purchasing an additional 580,099 shares during the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

