The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.280-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $64.50 million-$66.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.89 million.

Several research firms recently commented on HCKT. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hackett Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

HCKT traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.70. The stock had a trading volume of 804 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,444. The company has a market capitalization of $616.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.66. The Hackett Group has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $23.30.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $71.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.28 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 20.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hackett Group will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in The Hackett Group by 24.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in The Hackett Group by 394.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in The Hackett Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

