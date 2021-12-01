The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTW. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Manitowoc from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Manitowoc by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Manitowoc by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 24,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Manitowoc by 193.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Manitowoc by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 16,595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTW opened at $19.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $667.88 million, a PE ratio of 42.36 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.86. Manitowoc has a 1-year low of $11.11 and a 1-year high of $28.33.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $404.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.64 million. Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Manitowoc will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

