The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 32.3% from the October 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE:MXF opened at $14.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.23. The Mexico Fund has a twelve month low of $12.57 and a twelve month high of $16.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Mexico Fund by 1.2% during the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,819,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $73,470,000 after acquiring an additional 55,642 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of The Mexico Fund by 6.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,190,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,128,000 after acquiring an additional 70,309 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Mexico Fund by 22.7% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 121,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 22,357 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its position in shares of The Mexico Fund by 31.7% during the third quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 16,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Mexico Fund during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.07% of the company’s stock.

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo MÃ©xico, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

