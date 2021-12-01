The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.750-$0.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $468 million-$478 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $478.73 million.

NASDAQ PNTG opened at $20.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.11 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.32. The Pennant Group has a 1 year low of $19.01 and a 1 year high of $69.56.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $111.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.06 million. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 12.90%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Pennant Group will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

PNTG has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of The Pennant Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.33.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Pennant Group stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,135 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.85% of The Pennant Group worth $6,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

