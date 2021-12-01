The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Acquired by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.7% in the second quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $48,000. 81.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNC stock opened at $197.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.58. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.77 and a fifty-two week high of $217.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 38.20%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total transaction of $26,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $648,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $749,559 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PNC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.31.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

