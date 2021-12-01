The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,603,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,982,520,000 after acquiring an additional 406,368 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,856,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,504,716,000 after buying an additional 1,475,403 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,241,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,335,126,000 after buying an additional 3,694,020 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,610,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,142,000 after buying an additional 380,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,977,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,068,000 after buying an additional 84,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $648,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.99, for a total transaction of $25,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $749,559. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on PNC. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.31.

NYSE PNC opened at $197.00 on Wednesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.77 and a 52 week high of $217.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $83.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $204.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.58.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.20%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

