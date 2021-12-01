The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 37.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,672 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 50.2% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 13.0% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total transaction of $1,502,770.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on PG. Erste Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.41.

NYSE PG traded up $1.75 on Wednesday, hitting $146.33. 95,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,669,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.84 and its 200 day moving average is $140.91. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $149.71. The company has a market capitalization of $354.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

