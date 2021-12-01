The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Receives $87.11 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.11.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TKR shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 14th.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $670,386.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TKR. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Timken by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Timken by 1.7% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Timken by 3.3% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Timken by 0.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Timken by 4.0% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TKR stock traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.98. 1,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.88. Timken has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $92.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.72.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Timken had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Timken will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

