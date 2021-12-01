The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,118 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 181.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $1,288,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.15.

NYSE TJX opened at $69.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.30. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.15 and a 52-week high of $76.94.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 50.49%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

