The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Stake Lessened by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 14,658 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Western Union were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WU. Amundi bought a new stake in Western Union during the second quarter worth approximately $98,533,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Western Union by 286.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,419,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,585,000 after buying an additional 1,792,934 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Western Union by 1,365.4% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,494,847 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,392,835 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Western Union by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,275,182 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,230 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Western Union by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,930,238 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $90,277,000 after purchasing an additional 809,419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WU. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Western Union from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.73.

Western Union stock opened at $15.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $26.61.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 311.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

