Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Shares Gap Down to $8.40

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.40, but opened at $7.99. Theravance Biopharma shares last traded at $8.72, with a volume of 5,135 shares traded.

TBPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Cowen cut their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $29.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Theravance Biopharma from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Theravance Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.91. The company has a market cap of $659.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.81.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.12. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,478,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,201,000. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,500,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,125,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,791,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,698,000 after buying an additional 1,061,697 shares during the last quarter. 72.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

