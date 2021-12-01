TheStreet Downgrades TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) to C

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TCG BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of TCG BDC stock opened at $13.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.99. TCG BDC has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.85 and a 200 day moving average of $13.71.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. TCG BDC had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 100.42%. Analysts forecast that TCG BDC will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TCG BDC during the third quarter worth $149,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCG BDC during the third quarter worth $178,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of TCG BDC by 40.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of TCG BDC during the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of TCG BDC by 26.9% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

TCG BDC Company Profile

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

