TheStreet Downgrades TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) to C

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TCG BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.
Shares of TCG BDC stock opened at $13.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.99. TCG BDC has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.85 and a 200 day moving average of $13.71.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TCG BDC during the third quarter worth $149,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCG BDC during the third quarter worth $178,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of TCG BDC by 40.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of TCG BDC during the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of TCG BDC by 26.9% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.78% of the company’s stock.
TCG BDC Company Profile
TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.
