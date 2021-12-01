Thingschain Hits 24-Hour Volume of $100.00 (TIC)

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded 31% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. Thingschain has a market capitalization of $42,033.75 and approximately $100.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Thingschain has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar. One Thingschain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,032.81 or 0.98383739 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00046808 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004167 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00006126 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00038111 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004506 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $369.86 or 0.00649413 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

About Thingschain

Thingschain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 coins. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network . Thingschain’s official message board is medium.com/@thingschain

According to CryptoCompare, “True investment coin is an investment platform, for the development of agrotouristic clusters around the world. TrueInvestmentCoin is a PoW/PoS coin based on the scrypt algorithm. “

Thingschain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thingschain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thingschain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

