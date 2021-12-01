Thor Industries (THO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, December 8th. Analysts expect Thor Industries to post earnings of $3.14 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The construction company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.21. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Thor Industries to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Thor Industries stock opened at $105.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.40. Thor Industries has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.53%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Thor Industries stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,475 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,534 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of Thor Industries worth $17,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their price target on Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Thor Industries from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.11.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

