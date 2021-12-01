Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $40.50 Million Holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 4.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,261,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,358 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $40,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,022 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on SHO shares. Truist raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

NYSE SHO opened at $10.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.12. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.14 and a 52-week high of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 1.29.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $167.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.88 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 38.03%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue was up 479.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.