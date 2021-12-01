Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $45.49 Million Stock Position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 406,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,916 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $45,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CIGI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,403,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,195,000 after purchasing an additional 208,862 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 17.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,253,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,390,000 after purchasing an additional 188,161 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 506.9% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 183,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,542,000 after purchasing an additional 153,230 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 888.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,277,000 after purchasing an additional 121,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 8.5% in the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 695,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,844,000 after purchasing an additional 54,280 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.50.

NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $135.35 on Wednesday. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.02 and a 12 month high of $150.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.52 and its 200-day moving average is $127.29.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.90. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 71.11%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colliers International Group Profile

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

