Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $56.45 Million Stock Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,414,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,879 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Element Solutions were worth $56,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ESI. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 112,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 29,611 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 174.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 322,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,893,000 after buying an additional 205,017 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 22,800 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Element Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.63.

Element Solutions stock opened at $22.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.88. Element Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $26.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.28.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.47 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

