Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $59.58 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 725,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,121 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $59,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,924,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,826 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 470.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,078,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,848,000 after purchasing an additional 12,434,002 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,345,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,196,000 after purchasing an additional 261,101 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,830,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,849,000 after purchasing an additional 257,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 44.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,284,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,754 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $81.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.99. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.00 and a twelve month high of $82.95.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.