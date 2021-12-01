Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 17,172 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 17,172 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Crocs were worth $53,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 97.6% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 95,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,096,000 after acquiring an additional 47,029 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 495.4% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 88,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,329,000 after acquiring an additional 73,751 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 1,586.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 303,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,407,000 after acquiring an additional 285,854 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 30.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 200,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,339,000 after acquiring an additional 46,543 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 16.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 952,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,980,000 after acquiring an additional 137,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

CROX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.22.

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total value of $1,801,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Michelle Poole sold 8,407 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,345,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,108 shares of company stock worth $6,766,943 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $164.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.34. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $58.30 and a one year high of $183.88.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $625.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.75 million. Crocs had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 142.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

