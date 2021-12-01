Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Takes Position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,675,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,172,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.62% of Dun & Bradstreet at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Sarl grew its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 4.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 27,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 8.4% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 19,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 68,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 1.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 216,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 5.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNB stock opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.32 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.61 and a 52 week high of $27.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.57.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $541.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.67 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a positive return on equity of 12.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DNB. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

