TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) Trading Up 1.1%

TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS) shares were up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 226.50 ($2.96) and last traded at GBX 222.50 ($2.91). Approximately 712,822 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 413,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 220 ($2.87).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TIFS shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on TI Fluid Systems from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TI Fluid Systems from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 356.67 ($4.66).

Get TI Fluid Systems alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 255.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 287.50. The company has a market cap of £1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 17.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.32.

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and sells fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems primarily for the light duty automotive market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for TI Fluid Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TI Fluid Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.