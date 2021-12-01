Tilray (TSE:TLRY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.14

Tilray Inc. (TSE:TLRY) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$12.14 and last traded at C$12.20, with a volume of 1499393 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.91.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TLRY shares. CIBC reduced their target price on Tilray to C$15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$18.00 target price on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Get Tilray alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92. The stock has a market cap of C$5.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$14.19.

Tilray is a global pioneer in the research, cultivation, production, and distribution of cannabis and cannabinoids currently serving tens of thousands of patients and consumers in 17 countries spanning five continents.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.