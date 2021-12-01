Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLE) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLE) dropped 2.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.61 and last traded at $25.61. Approximately 8,059 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 31,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.32.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.77.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

