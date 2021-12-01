Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) Trading Down 1%

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) shares traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.89 and last traded at $1.89. 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 1,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tingyi (Cayman Islands) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.89.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, produces and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. The company offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.

