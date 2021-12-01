Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Titan International, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products. The company globally produces a broad range of products to meet the specifications of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers in the agricultural, earthmoving/construction, and consumer markets. “

Shares of Titan International stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,104. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.48. The company has a market cap of $444.15 million, a PE ratio of 89.00 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Titan International has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $11.82.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Titan International had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $450.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Titan International will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Titan International by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Titan International by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Titan International by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 12,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Titan International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 366,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Titan International by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

