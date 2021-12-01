Toast (NYSE:TOST) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST)’s stock price fell 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $38.16 and last traded at $38.32. 21,826 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,178,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.99.

Several research firms have commented on TOST. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Toast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Toast from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.11.

Get Toast alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.53.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $486.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.95 million. Research analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Toast news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology bought 625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,997,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,515,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,980,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,412,000. Finally, Untitled Investments LP acquired a new stake in Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,497,000. 8.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toast Company Profile (NYSE:TOST)

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

Further Reading: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.